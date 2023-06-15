The Graph Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 14th. One The Graph token can now be bought for $0.0969 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $873.31 million and approximately $34.81 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,677,921,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,010,208,180 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

