The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 84.0% in May

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CUBA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
