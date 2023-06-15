The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance

Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

