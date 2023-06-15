The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance
Kansai Electric Power stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Kansai Electric Power has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.
About Kansai Electric Power
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kansai Electric Power (KAEPY)
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
- Toyota Rallies On Shareholder Votes, Cheap Sustainable Value
Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.