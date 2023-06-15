The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Alamar Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alamar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 3.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progressive Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

PGR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.28. 570,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

