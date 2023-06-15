The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.39.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
