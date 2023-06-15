The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $784,509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

