Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 31,000 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 31,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,492,266.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 38,526 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $253,886.34.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 21,832 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $136,668.32.

On Friday, June 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 120,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $783,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,162 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $219,579.36.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

Tilly’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 58.4% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 435,100 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 25.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.