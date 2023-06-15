Timothy Williams Sells 14,600 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $95,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,269.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 439,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,841. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.