Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) Short Interest Up 51.8% in May

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Tingo Group alerts:

Tingo Group Trading Up 8.2 %

TIO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 3,366,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,663. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Tingo Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

Tingo Group Company Profile

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tingo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.