TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TMT Acquisition Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TMTCU traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $10.65. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39. TMT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Institutional Trading of TMT Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMTCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the first quarter worth $204,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $357,000.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

