Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Toast Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,302,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,018. Toast has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Toast’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $118,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,284,195 shares in the company, valued at $72,252,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,394,346 shares of company stock valued at $49,942,686 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Toast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

