Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on July 21st

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $10.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,063,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,543 shares of company stock worth $6,405,629. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,264,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,119,000 after buying an additional 710,826 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

