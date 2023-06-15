Toncoin Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $11.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015899 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,988.45 or 1.00020146 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018837 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

