Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the May 15th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Top Ships Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TOPS traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.67. 28,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
About Top Ships
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
