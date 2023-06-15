Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 615,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 492.9 days.
Toshiba Price Performance
Shares of TOSBF remained flat at $32.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565. Toshiba has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.
Toshiba Company Profile
