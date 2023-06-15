TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

