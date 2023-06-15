TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- TreeHouse Foods Near Buy Point With Focus On High-Margin Products
- Investors are Buying Big Oil, is it Time for You to Do the Same?
- Wall Street Sees $500 in Netflix’s Coming Attractions
- Mullen Automotive’s Dilution Is Desperation
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.