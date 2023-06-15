Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 92.9% in May

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TYIDY opened at $70.63 on Thursday. Toyota Industries has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $71.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.