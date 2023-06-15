Traders Buy Large Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hasan Rizvi sold 96,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $37,774.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,635.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Doma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Doma by 46.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Doma by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Doma in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Trading Down 1.6 %

About Doma

NYSE DOMA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Doma has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.47.

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

