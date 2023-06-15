TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,202,300 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 1,668,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.5 days.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 1.4 %

TRSWF stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Featured Articles

