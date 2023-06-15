TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Declares Dividend of $0.06

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0604 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
TravelSky Technology Stock Performance
TSYHY opened at $18.84 on Thursday. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TravelSky Technology (TSYHY)
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
- Microsoft and Activision Merger: More Regulatory Roulette
- Is Meta Still a Buy After Apple’s Vision Pro Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.