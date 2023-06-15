Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

TSRYF stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

About Treasury Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.