Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the May 15th total of 165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.8 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
TSRYF stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasury Wine Estates (TSRYF)
