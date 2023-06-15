Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires Shares of 10,662 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.3 %

ELV stock traded up $14.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $450.80. 432,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.87 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

