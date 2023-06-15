Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $69.89. 198,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.