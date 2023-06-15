Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.02. The stock had a trading volume of 158,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.38.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total transaction of $3,654,383.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,062 shares of company stock worth $9,436,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

