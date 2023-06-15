Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,641. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average of $134.00.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Truist Financial started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

