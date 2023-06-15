Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $11.31 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,082,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,305,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Absolute Software by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Absolute Software by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Absolute Software by 11.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Absolute Software by 73.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 324,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABST remained flat at $11.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 142,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,224. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $12.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,479,427 shares in the company, valued at $41,260,085.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,562 shares of company stock worth $281,541 in the last quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, finance, government, healthcare, legal, professional services, public safety, transportation, and utilities.

