Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $20.07 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 632,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,070,000. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

