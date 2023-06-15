Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,062 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 2.7 %

Sigma Lithium stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.36. 296,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,449. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sigma Lithium

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.