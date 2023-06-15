Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 136,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,253,000 after buying an additional 4,300,627 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 1,441,387 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,135,000 after buying an additional 770,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

SLF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,515. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.