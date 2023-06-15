Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 13,204 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.52. 1,589,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $240.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 378.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.