Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 2%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) shares fell 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.02 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61). 149,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 702,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

Trident Royalties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £141.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4,850.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trident Royalties news, insider Paul Smith purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £15,275 ($19,112.86). 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.