Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 3.6% of CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CoreView Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $25,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Trip.com Group Profile

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

