Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Trading Down 3.4%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 68,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 225,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $63,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.