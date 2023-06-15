TRON (TRX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.07 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0708 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $5.07 billion and approximately $225.12 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,068,509,852 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

