Truist Financial Corp Acquires 433 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $210,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,309,318. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.43.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.