Truist Financial Corp Acquires 48,416 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Aflac worth $161,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Insider Activity

Aflac Price Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.34. 107,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,089. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

