Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 202,329 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $341,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

