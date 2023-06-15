Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $138,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $6.44 on Thursday, reaching $879.74. The stock had a trading volume of 445,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,867. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $687.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.29. The company has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

