Truist Financial Corp Has $1.08 Billion Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575,010 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,084,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 72,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

