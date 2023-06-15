Truist Financial Corp Has $175.85 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,539 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.27% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $175,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $5,474,488. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

