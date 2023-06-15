Truist Financial Corp Has $175.85 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,682,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,539 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.27% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $175,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.
Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 37,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $79.85 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
