Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,062 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $271,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.11. The company had a trading volume of 312,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,963. The company has a market capitalization of $300.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $218.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77.

Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

