Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $192,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.48. 274,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

