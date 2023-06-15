Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,924 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.91% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $513,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000.

IWF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $270.95. 118,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $271.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

