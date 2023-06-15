Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 595.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $149,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after purchasing an additional 237,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.55. 13,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,792. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

