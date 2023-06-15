Truist Financial Increases Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $16.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.
Shares of DEA stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
