Truist Financial Increases Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $16.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

