Truist Financial Trims Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Target Price to $19.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 875,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,379. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.