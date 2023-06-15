Truist Financial Trims Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Target Price to $19.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.
Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance
Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 875,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,379. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease
In other Broadstone Net Lease news, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John David Moragne purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,720.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan M. Albano purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,151.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
