TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,668.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $12.03 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

