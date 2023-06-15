TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,668.0 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TVAHF opened at $12.03 on Thursday. TV Asahi has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.
TV Asahi Company Profile
