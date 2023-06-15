TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Update

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TXO. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TXO opened at $20.51 on Thursday. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in TXO Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $59,544,000.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

Further Reading

