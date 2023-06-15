U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %
GROW opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
