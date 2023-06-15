U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

GROW opened at $2.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

