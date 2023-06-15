U.S. Global Jets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,993 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 114% compared to the average daily volume of 10,257 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.54. 2,718,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 648,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 545,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 429,757 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 409.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 353,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 118.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,021,000.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

